1st New Made in Abyss Anime Film's Teaser Unveils More Staff, Fall Opening

The " Made in Abyss FIlm Concert" debuted the teaser trailer for Made in Abyss: Mezameru Shinpi ( Made in Abyss : Awakening Mystery), the first film in the new Made in Abyss anime film trilogy, on Sunday. The teaser announces more staff members and the fall 2026 opening for the first film.

The newly announced staff members are:

Design Leader: Takeshi Takakura

Color Key Artist: Miyao Yamashita

Compositing Director of Photography: Tsunetaka Ema ( T2 Studio )

Sound Director: Haru Yamada

Sound Effects: Tōru Noguchi

Music Producer: Hiromitsu Iijima

Music Production: IRMA LA DOUCE

Music Production Collaboration: Kadokawa

Masayuki Kojima ( Black Bullet , Tibetan Dog ) is returning to direct the anime at the studio Kinema Citrus ( My Happy Marriage , The Rising of The Shield Hero ). Hideyuki Kurata ( Samurai Flamenco , The World God Only Knows ) is again in charge of scripts, and Kazuchika Kise ( Ghost in the Shell: Arise Alternative Architecture , xxxHOLiC ) and Yuka Kuroda ( Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun ) are returning as character designers.

The returning cast members include:

Kadokawa announced in January 2023 a sequel to the Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun ( Made in Abyss: Retsujitsu no Ōgonkyō ) anime.

The first 13-episode television anime series of Made in Abyss premiered in Japan in July 2017. Sentai Filmworks licensed the series and released it on Blu-ray Disc in October 2018. The English-subtitled version of the show streamed in the United States on Amazon 's Anime Strike service, and HIDIVE streamed the series outside of the United States.

Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun ( Made in Abyss: Retsujitsu no Ōgonkyō ) was the second season based on Akihito Tsukushi 's Made in Abyss manga . It premiered in July 2022 and ended with a one-hour finale in September 2022. HIDIVE streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Sentai Filmworks licensed the second season for release on digital and home video.

The Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul anime film opened in Japan in January 2020, and ranked at #9 in its opening weekend, earning 102,284,000 yen (about US$929,300) in its first three days. The anime film received 4DX and MX4D screenings. Sentai Filmworks premiered the movie in select theaters in the U.S. and Canada in August 2020. The film was scheduled to premiere in the U.S. in April 2020, but it was delayed due to COVID-19. Sentai Filmworks again screened the film in September 2020.

The first compilation film for the anime, Made in Abyss: Journey's Dawn ( Made in Abyss: Tabidachi no Yoake ), opened in Japan in January 2019, followed by the second film, Made in Abyss: Wandering Twilight ( Made in Abyss: Hōrō Suru Tasogare ), two weeks later. Sentai Filmworks premiered the first film in Los Angeles in March 2019, before it opened in theaters later that month. Sentai Filmworks premiered the second film in Rosemont, Illinois in May 2019, before it opened in theaters in the United States later that month. Both compilation films are streaming on HIDIVE .

In the story of Made in Abyss , an enormous pit and cave system called the "Abyss" is the only unexplored place in the world. Strange and wonderful creatures reside in its depths, and it is full of precious relics that current humans are unable to make. The mysteries of the Abyss fascinate humans, and they head down to explore. The adventurers who venture into pit are known as "Cave Raiders." A little orphan girl named Riko lives in the town of Ōrth on the edge of the Abyss. Her dream is to become a Cave Raider like her mother and solve the mysteries of the cave system. One day, Riko starts exploring the caves and discovers a robot who resembles a human boy.

Source: Press release



