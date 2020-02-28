Made in Abyss Compilation Films Stream on HIDIVE

HIDIVE announced on February 21 that it will begin streaming the Made in Abyss: Journey's Dawn and Made in Abyss: Wandering Twilight anime films on Friday, February 28 at 1:00 p.m. EST. The service will stream the films in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and Central and South America. The films will be available with English and Spanish dubs, as well as with the original Japanese with English and Spanish subtitles.

The announcement also stated that Sentai Filmworks will screen the Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul film in theaters in the United States in April.

Sentai Filmworks describes Made in Abyss: Journey's Dawn :

The enigmatic Abyss is an unforgiving and deadly place. Despite the dangers, it still captures the imagination of explorers such as Riko who wishes to follow in her mother's footsteps and trains hard to become a Cave Raider. One day, she receives news that her mother died in the Abyss, yet a mysterious note tells Riko that her mother may still be alive. Vowing to uncover the truth about her mother's fate, Riko embarks on a journey with a humanoid robot boy named Reg. Together they will discover if they have what it takes to survive where so many others have perished.

Sentai Filmworks describes Made in Abyss: Wandering Twilight :

Made in Abyss: Wandering Twilight follows Riko and Reg on their adventure through the Abyss, picking up directly after the events of Made in Abyss: Journey's Dawn . The mystery surrounding her mother's death deepens as Riko learns more about the truth of her origins. More determined than ever to travel to the bottom of the Abyss, Riko and Reg leave Ozen's Seeker Camp and delve into the treacherous Third Layer — and beyond. Perilous, poignant and spectacular in turns, this continuation of Riko and Reg's journey is sure to leave fans of MADE IN ABYSS absolutely spellbound.

The 13-episode television anime series based on Akihito Tsukushi 's Made in Abyss manga premiered in Japan in July 2017. Sentai Filmworks licensed the series and released it on Blu-ray Disc in October 2018. The English-subtitled version of the show streamed in the United States on Amazon 's Anime Strike service, and HIDIVE streamed the series outside of the United States. The dub is also streaming on HIDIVE .

The first compilation film for the anime, Made in Abyss: Journey's Dawn ( Made in Abyss: Tabidachi no Yoake ), opened in Japan in January 2019, followed by the second film, Made in Abyss: Wandering Twilight ( Made in Abyss: Hōrō Suru Tasogare ), two weeks later. Sentai Filmworks premiered the first film in Los Angeles on March 15, before it opened in theaters on March 20 and 25. Sentai Filmworks premiered the second film in Rosemont, Illinois on May 17, before it opened in theaters in the United States on May 27.

Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul ( Made in Abyss: Fukaki Tamashii no Reimei ), the new anime film in the franchise, opened in Japan on January 17. The film ranked at #9 in its opening weekend, earning 102,284,000 yen (about US$929,300) in its first three days. The anime film received 4DX and MX4D screenings in Japan starting on Friday . The film also began screening in more theaters in Japan on Friday .

Sentai Filmworks describes the film's story:

Dawn of the Deep Soul continues the epic adventure of plucky Riko and Reg who are joined by their new friend Nanachi. Together they descend into the Abyss' treacherous fifth layer, the Sea of Corpses, and encounter the mysterious Bondrewd, a legendary White Whistle whose shadow looms over Nanachi's troubled past. Bondrewd is ingratiatingly hospitable, but the brave adventurers know things are not always as they seem in the enigmatic Abyss...

The franchise is getting a sequel project.

Source: HIDIVE