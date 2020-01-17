Kadokawa revealed on Saturday that the Made in Abyss anime franchise is getting a sequel. The company is streaming a video to announce the sequel, and also revealed a new image board. The below video highlights each entry in the anime so far, before announcing the new sequel.

The 13-episode television anime series based on Akihito Tsukushi 's Made in Abyss manga premiered in Japan in July 2017. Sentai Filmworks licensed the series and released it on Blu-ray Disc in October 2018. The English-subtitled version of the show streamed in the United States on Amazon 's Anime Strike service, and HIDIVE streamed the series outside of the United States. The dub is also streaming on HIDIVE .

The first compilation film for the anime, Made in Abyss: Journey's Dawn ( Made in Abyss: Tabidachi no Yoake ), opened in Japan in January 4, 2019, followed by the second film, Made in Abyss: Wandering Twilight ( Made in Abyss: Hōrō Suru Tasogare ), on January 18, 2019. Sentai Filmworks premiered the first film in Los Angeles on March 15, before the film opened in theaters on March 20 and 25. Sentai Filmworks premiered the second film in Illinois on May 17, before the film opened in theaters in the United States on May 27.

Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul ( Gekijōban Made in Abyss: Fukaki Tamashii no Reimei ), the new anime film in the franchise (pictured at right), opened in Japan on Friday . Sentai Filmworks has licensed the film.

Update: ANN has updated the wording in this article. While Kadokawa used the word "series" with the sequel, the word "series" in Japanese can often refer to the overall franchise itself instead of meaning specifically that the sequel will be a series.