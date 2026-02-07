Viz Media to Release 2018 Captain Tsubasa Anime, 2023 Captain Tsubasa: Junior Youth Arc Anime on DVD in April

Both DVD sets include Japanese, English, Spanish dubs; English, Spanish subtitles

Viz Media and other retailers are listing that the company will release the Captain Tsubasa : The Complete Season and Captain Tsubasa: Junior Youth Arc - The Complete Season anime on separate DVD sets on April 7.

Viz Media confirmed with ANN on Friday that it will release both sets sets on DVD only, and that the sets will have English and Spanish subtitles, and dubs in Japanese, English, and Spanish. Viz Media states both anime will be in 1080p.

Image via Viz Media's website © Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA,2018 Captain Tsubasa Committee

Viz Media will release Captain Tsubasa : The Complete Season in a seven-disc set containing episodes 1-52, with trailers as a bonus feature. The company describes the story:

Tsubasa Ozora, who loves soccer more than anything else, transfers to Nankatsu Elementary School and quickly becomes friends with Ryo Ishizaki and Taro Misaki, two other young soccer players. Soon Tsubasa and his friends begin a journey that will have him play against the toughest competition from all over Japan, growing as a soccer player the whole way. With its refreshing story, unique characters, and powerful techniques, Captain Tsubasa is based on a hugely popular manga that hit not just in Japan but around the globe. It has even influenced the real soccer world, with top players from many countries crediting the series as the reason they first became passionate about soccer.

This recent anime based on Yōichi Takahashi 's 1981-1988 Captain Tsubasa manga premiered in April 2018 on TV Tokyo and other stations. The anime retells the story of Takahashi's original manga from the beginning. The anime's "Middle School" story arc began in episode 29 in October 2018. The anime ended in its 52nd episode in April 2019.

Image via Viz Media's website © Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA,Captain Tsubasa Season2,Jr.Youth Arc Committee

Viz Media will release Captain Tsubasa: Junior Youth Arc - The Complete Season in a five-disc DVD set containing episodes 1-39, with trailers as a bonus feature. The company describes the story:

As the captain of his Junior High School soccer team, Tsubasa Ozora is determined ti lead Nankatsu MS to their third consecutive national title! His Opponents: Shun Nitta, Makoto Soda, and the Tachibana brothers will not make things easy, especially his biggest rival: Kojiro Hyuga. Can Tsubasa finally master the “Drive Shot” technique and overcome all of his obstacles? The last summer of Junior High is about to begin!!

Captain Tsubasa: Junior Youth Arc debuted in October 2023. Crunchyroll and Pluto TV are both streaming the anime. The anime ran for three continuous cours (quarter of a year). Netflix is also streaming the series.