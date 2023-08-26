Captain Tsubasa: Junior Youth Arc Anime's Full Promo Video Unveils Johnny's West's Opening Song, October 1 Debut

New video previews characters from various countries' teams

The official website for Captain Tsubasa: Junior Youth Arc , the second season of the 2018-2019 Captain Tsubasa anime, debuted the anime's full promotional video on Saturday. The video announces and previews the opening theme song "As One" by Johnny's West (who contributed theme songs to the 2018 Captain Tsubasa anime), and it also announces the anime's October 1 premiere.

The anime will premiere on October 1 at 5:30 p.m. (4:30 a.m. EDT).

The new cast members include:

will release the anime in North America and Latin America.

Jun Fukuyama also joins the cast as Karl Heinz Schneider. Returning cast members include Yuko Sanpei as Tsubasa Ōzora, Kenichi Suzumura as Genzō Wakabayashi, Takuya Satō as Kojirō Hyūga, Ayaka Fukuhara as Tarō Misaki, Yuichiro Umehara as Ken Wakashimazu, Mutsumi Tamura as Ryō Ishisaki, Wataru Hatano as Hikaru Matsuyama, and Sōma Saitō as Jun Misugi.

Katsumi Ono ( Senki Zesshō Symphogear GX , Girly Air Force ) directs the new season, replacing Toshiyuki Kato . Studio KAI animates the new season, replacing david production . Atsuhiro Tomioka returns to oversee the series scripts. Hajime Watanabe returns as character designer and chief animation director. Noriko Ogura is the sub-character designer.

The recent anime based on Yōichi Takahashi 's 1981-1988 Captain Tsubasa manga premiered in April 2018 on TV Tokyo and other stations. The anime retells the story of Takahashi's original manga from the beginning. The anime ended in its 52nd episode in April 2019.

Viz Media has licensed the anime. The license includes digital streaming, electronic sell-through (EST), home video, and merchandise rights for North America and Latin America. The English dub of the anime began airing on Primo TV in the United States in August 2018.

The original soccer manga revolves around 11-year-old Tsubasa Ōzora, a boy who loves soccer and is recognized by his coach Roberto due to his skill of the sport. Tsubasa goes with his coach to Brazil in order to train for the World Cup.