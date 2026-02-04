Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun: IruMafia Edition Manga Gets TV Anime Next January

NHK announced on Wednesday that Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun: IruMafia Edition ( Mairimashita! Iruma-kun if Episode of Mafia ), hiroja 's spinoff manga from Osamu Nishi 's Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun series, will also receive a television anime adaptation which will premiere in January 2027. ( NHK did not specify on which channel the new anime will run, such as its General or Educational channels.) NHK also revealed the anime's teaser visual:

Image via Amazon ©hiroja, Osamu Nishi, Akita Shoten

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga and will publish the third compiled book volume in English on February 17. The company describes the story:

Get ready to meet the lovable cast of Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun as you've never seen them before!

In this brand-new spinoff of the runaway hit series, Iruma is a dirt-poor but unfailingly cheerful young boy who grows up in a ruthless city slum. One day, Iruma gives an injured old man his last loaf of bread and nurses the stranger back to health—only to find out that the elder gent is none other than Don Sullivan, head of the Babyl Mafia! Soon after, Don Sullivan comes back, whisks Iruma away, and begs the boy to become his grandson. And just like that, Iruma begins his new life as the next in line to lead a gigantic gang of—dare we say—demonic mafiosos!

The spinoff manga launched in Akita Shoten 's Bessatsu Shōnen Champion magazine in September 2023. The manga moved to Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine on December 11. Akita Shoten will publish the manga's seventh volume on February 6.

Nishi's Kalego spinoff manga Mairimashita! Iruma-kun : Kalego Gaiden (Kalego Side Story) ended in January 2024. The series launched in Weekly Shōnen Champion in December 2023.

Nishi had written a previous two-chapter Kalego Gaiden spinoff manga in 2020.

Atsu Tsudanuma 's spinoff series Makai no Shuyaku wa Wareware da! (The Protagonist of the Demon World is Us) spinoff series was canceled and its final chapter was published in March 2025. The series is connected to the main Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun series, and is also a collaborative series with the "◯◯ no Shuyaku wa Wareware da" YouTuber group. The manga launched in Weekly Shōnen Champion in January 2020 . Akita Shoten published the manga's 22nd and final volume in June 2025.

Nishi launched the Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion in March 2017. The manga's first anime adaptation premiered in October 2019, and the second season premiered in April 2021, followed by the third season which debuted in October 2022. The fourth anime season will debut in April 2026.

Source: NHK via Ota-suke