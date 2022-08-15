'Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun' Anime Season 3 Debuts on October 8

The official Twitter account for the television anime of Osamu Nishi 's Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun ( Mairimashita! Iruma-kun ) manga announced on Monday that the third season will debut on October 8. The account also unveiled a new visual:

The season will feature returning main staff members. Makoto Moriwaki returns to direct the third season at Bandai Namco Pictures , with Kazuyuki Fudeyasu once again in charge of series composition. Yumiko Hara will be the new character designer. Akimitsu Honma once again composes the music.

The third season will center on Iruma competing with classmates to gather ingredients in a demonic jungle, all to prepare for an upcoming harvest festival.

The first anime premiered in October 2019 on NHK Educational , and had 23 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan under the title Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun , and also streamed an English dub. The second season premiered in April 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and debuted an English dub in June 2021.