'Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun' Anime Gets 2nd Season in Spring 2021

Manga creator Osamu Nishi announced on Twitter on Saturday that the anime adaptation of his Mairimashita! Iruma-kun manga is getting a second season that will premiere in spring 2021. Nishi posted an image on Twitter to commemorate the news.

The first anime premiered on October 5 at 5:35 p.m. on NHK Educational , and has 23 episodes. The final episode aired on Saturday. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan under the title Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun , and is also streaming an English dub.

Makoto Moriwaki ( Onegai My Melody - Kuru Kuru Shuffle! , Tantei Opera Milky Holmes Dai-Ni-Maku , PriPara ) directed the anime at Bandai Namco Pictures , and Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( Princess Resurrection , Tantei Opera Milky Holmes , Girls' Last Tour ) was in charge of series composition. Akimitsu Honma ( RIN-NE , Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku ) composed the music. NHK and NHK Enterprises are credited for production.

The story of Mairimashita! Iruma-kun follows Iruma, a kind-hearted 14-year-old boy whose parents sell him to demons for their own selfish interests. However, the demon he is sold to has no grandson of his own, so he dotes on Iruma and sends him to demon school.

Nishi launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in March 2017.