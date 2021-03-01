'Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun' Anime Season 2 Reveals Opening Theme Song, April 17 Premiere

New key visual unveiled

NHK announced on Monday that the second anime season based on Osamu Nishi 's Mairimashita! Iruma-kun manga will premiere on April 17 at 5:35 p.m. JST. The website also revealed that DA PUMP will perform the opening theme song "No! No! Satisfaction!," and it unveiled a new key visual:

Makoto Moriwaki returns to direct the second season at Bandai Namco Pictures , with Kazuyuki Fudeyasu once again in charge of series composition. Satohiko Sano returns as character designer. Akimitsu Honma once again composes the music. NHK and NHK Enterprises are credited for production.

The first anime premiered in October 2019 on NHK Educational , and had 23 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan under the title Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun , and also streamed an English dub.

DA PUMP also performed the first season's opening theme song "Magical Babyrinth."

The story of Mairimashita! Iruma-kun follows Iruma, a kind-hearted 14-year-old boy whose parents sell him to demons for their own selfish interests. However, the demon he is sold to has no grandson of his own, so he dotes on Iruma and sends him to demon school.

Nishi launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in March 2017.