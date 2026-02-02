Kpop Demon Hunters Adds a Grammy to Its Awards Collection

Kpop Demon Hunters came up “Golden” for Best Song Written for Visual Media

Massively popular 2025 animated film Kpop Demon Hunters took home the Grammy for Best Song Written for Visual Media for its hit song "Golden" at the 68th Grammy Awards on Sunday. "Golden" beat out "As Alive as You Need Me to Be" from Tron: Ares, "Never Too Late" from Elton John : Never Too Late, and "I Lied to You," "Pale, Pale Moon," and "Sinners" from Sinners.

Image via www.instagram.com © 2025 Netflix

The Grammy Award win for "Golden" comes on the heel of its wins at the 83rd Golden Globes for Best Original Song and Critics Choice Awards for Best Song. Kpop Demon Hunters also won the Best Motion Picture - Animated category at the Golden Globes.

Kpop Demon Hunters is also nominated for Best Animated Feature Film at the 98th Oscars. "Golden" earned a nomination in the Original Song category.

Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami, singing voices of Kpop Demon Hunters characters Rumi, Mira, and Zoey respectively, perform the song "Golden."

Along with the award wins Kpop Demon Hunters saw a busy end to 2025. The franchise made its debut at the 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in November. Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami appeared on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve 2025.

KPop Demon Hunters is a 2025 musical urban fantasy film directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans and animated by Sony Pictures Animation. The film premiered on Netflix last June and stars Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, May Hong, Ji-yong Yoo, Yunjin Kim, Saniel Dae Kim, Ken Jeong , and Lee Byung-hun. The film is Netflix 's most streamed film of all time globally with 300 million views. Its first sing-along event in August made it Netflix 's first film to top the U.S. weekend box office. Several trade news sources reported that Netflix and Sony are aiming to release a sequel in 2029.

Sources: Kpop Demon Hunters' Instagram account, Netflix