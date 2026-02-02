News
High School Family: Kokosei Kazoku Manga Gets Live-Action Film This Fall
posted on by Anita Tai
Toei announced on Tuesday that Ryō Nakama's High School Family: Kokosei Kazoku (Kōkōsei Kazoku) manga will get a live-action film adaptation in fall 2026.
Viz Media and MANGA Plus are both publishing the series in English digitally, and MANGA Plus describes the story:
Spring is in the air, and Kotaro is about to begin his first year of high school. He's full of hope and anticipation of a wonderful life at his new school, only to have his dreams crushed by...his family?! Isobe Isobee Monogatari ~ Ukiyo wa Tsuraiyo creator Ryō Nakama's latest series combines family and school life gags, making it feel familiar but also fresh and new. This new genre of comedy will be sure to make the grade!
The film stars (left to right in photo above):
- Riisa Naka (The Girl Who Leapt Through Time, live-action Cells at Work!) plays the mother Shizuka
- Shingo Katori (Lil' Red Riding Hood Cha-Cha, Friends: Mononoke Shima no Naki) plays the father Ichiro
- Jun Saitō (Labyrinth, live-action Let's Go Karaoke!, Trillion Game) plays the eldest son Kōtarō
- Yuno Nagao (live-action Golden Kamuy, 2024's Black Jack) plays the younger sister Haruka (middle in photo above)
Tôichirô Rutô (live-action Violence Action, G Men, Ossan's Love) is directing the film based on a script by Europe Kikaku's Makoto Ueda (The Tatami Galaxy, Night is Short, Walk On Girl, Penguin Highway).Nakama launched the manga in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in September 2020 and ended the series in Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2023. Shueisha published the11th and final volume in July 2023. Viz Media is also publishing the manga in compiled volume form digitally.
Nakama previously published the Isobe Isobee Monogatari ~Ukiyo wa Tsurai yo~ manga in Weekly Shonen Jump from October 2013 to October 2017. The manga inspired two net anime series and a stage play.
Sources: Kōkōsei Kazoku's X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history