High School Family: Kokosei Kazoku Manga Gets Live-Action Film This Fall

posted on by Anita Tai
Shingo Katori, Riisa Naka play parents who attend school with son in Ryō Nakama's Shonen Jump comedy story

Toei announced on Tuesday that Ryō Nakama's High School Family: Kokosei Kazoku (Kōkōsei Kazoku) manga will get a live-action film adaptation in fall 2026.

Poster for High School Family: Kokosei Kazoku
Image via Kokosei Kazoku film's X/Twitter
© 仲間りょう／集英社 ©2026 映画「高校生家族」製作委員会

Viz Media and MANGA Plus are both publishing the series in English digitally, and MANGA Plus describes the story:

Spring is in the air, and Kotaro is about to begin his first year of high school. He's full of hope and anticipation of a wonderful life at his new school, only to have his dreams crushed by...his family?! Isobe Isobee Monogatari ~ Ukiyo wa Tsuraiyo creator Ryō Nakama's latest series combines family and school life gags, making it feel familiar but also fresh and new. This new genre of comedy will be sure to make the grade!

The film stars (left to right in photo above):

Tôichirô Rutô (live-action Violence Action, G Men, Ossan's Love) is directing the film based on a script by Europe Kikaku's Makoto Ueda (The Tatami Galaxy, Night is Short, Walk On Girl, Penguin Highway).

High School Family: Kokosei Kazoku volume 1 cover
Image via Amazon Japan
© Ryō Nakama, Shueisha
Nakama launched the manga in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in September 2020 and ended the series in Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2023.  Shueisha published the11th and final volume in July 2023. Viz Media is also publishing the manga in compiled volume form digitally.

Nakama previously published the Isobe Isobee Monogatari ~Ukiyo wa Tsurai yo~ manga in Weekly Shonen Jump from October 2013 to October 2017. The manga inspired two net anime series and a stage play.

Sources: Kōkōsei Kazoku's X/Twitter accountComic Natalie

