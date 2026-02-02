News
Megumu Okada Teases New Manga Series
posted on by Anita Tai
Megumu Okada teased on X (formerly Twitter) with a trailer on Saturday a new series that will launch on Tokuma Shoten's Comic Ryū Web platform.
Okada partnered with Japanese video production group Team Blockheads to produce the "Joyū Eiga Toru" ("The actresses will make a movie!") animated web short in 2020. Okada was the creator, director, and character designer for the animated short.
Okada is best known for creating the Shadow Skill manga that inspired several television and video anime adaptations. Okada launched Saint Seiya Episode.G, the prequel of Kurumada's original mythological fantasy manga, in Champion RED in 2003. Okada and Masami Kurumada's Saint Seiya Episode.G: Assassin manga launched in April 2014.
Acclaimed manga creator Kazuo Koike (Lone Wolf and Cub, Crying Freeman) launched the manga series Deku ~BLOCK HEAD~ with artist Okada in Akita Shoten's Champion RED magazine in October 2013.
Source: Megumu Okada's X/Twitter account