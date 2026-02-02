'Hello, I am a Witch and my Crush Wants me to Make a Love Potion!' Light Novels Get TV Anime This Year

Romance story about shut-in witch, arrogant knight launched in 2019

Kadokawa revealed on Monday that writer Eiko Mutsuhana and illustrator Vient 's Hello, I am a Witch and my Crush Wants me to Make a Love Potion! light novel series will get a television anime this year. The artist for the novels' manga adaptation Kamada also drew a commemorative illustration for the anime announcement:

Cross Infinite World releases the novels digitally and describes the story:

The Good Witch of the Lake's four-year crush ended in heartbreak with a single request from the object of her affections! Wanting to increase what little time she has with Royal Knight Harij, Rose sends him on a wild-goose chase for the ingredients but gets more than she bargained for when the grumbling knight starts visiting her every day…to feed her?

This is the heartwarming story of a shut-in witch and an arrogant, straitlaced knight whose romance starts from a love potion.

Mutsuhana began serializing the novel on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" website in April 2019, and the series ended in March 2020. Futabasha began publishing the story in print with art by Vient in October 2019. Futabasha published the second volume in March 2020.

Kamada 's manga adaptation runs on Kadokawa 's ComicWalker website, and Kadokawa will publish the sixth manga volume on February 5. Yen Press releases the manga under the English title Hi, I'm a Witch, and My Crush Wants Me to Make a Love Potion . Yen Press released the manga's fifth volume on January 20.

