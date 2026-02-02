My Little Monster's Robico, Bad Girl's Nikumaru Each Launch New Manga

Kodansha 's YanMaga Web website revealed on Sunday that manga authors Robico and Nikumaru will each start new manga series on the site. Robico 's "To Dusk and Twilight" one-shot manga will get a short-term serialization starting on February 19, and Nikumaru will launch the Kōshiki Furin ( Official Adultery? ) manga on February 24.

Robico 's To Dusk and Twilight ( Yūyami to Kataware ) short series will feature a collection of bizarre tales between humans and non-human creatures. The one-shot manga first appeared in the United States print release of Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine in August last year. The one-shot featured the story of a vampire high school girl who asks for the blood of a man who is about to commit suicide. The man offers his blood and himself to the girl, but a strange bond begins to grow between them.

Nikumaru 's Kōshiki Furin manga centers on Fumiya, an office worker married for seven years. He loves his wife very much, but he has trouble with her being unresponsive when it comes to having sex. One day, the couple gets torn apart by the government, and is forced to live together with a "new partner." Suddenly, they are a part of state-sanctioned affairs, which the government carries out to combat the declining birthrate.

Robico launched the My Little Monster ( Tonari no Kaibutsu-kun ) manga in Kodansha 's Dessert magazine in 2008, and ended it in 2013. Kodansha Comics published the manga in English. The manga inspired a 13-episode television anime series that aired in Japan in 2012, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. NIS America released the series on home video. The manga also inspired a live-action film adaptation that premiered in April 2018. Robico will also launch a new manga on Shodensha 's Our Feel web manga site in March.

Nikumaru 's Someone's Girlfriend manga recently ended on November 21. The manga launched on Shogakukan 's Sunday Webry platform as a regular series in September 2022, after it first appeared as a one-shot on the website in 2021. Shogakukan published the manga's seventh and final compiled book volume on December 12. Seven Seas Entertainment publishes the manga in English, and released the fifth volume on January 20.

Nikumaru debuted the Bad Girl 4-koma manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Carat in December 2020. Houbunsha published the manga's fifth volume in July 2025. Yen Press publishes the series in English and will ship the first volume on March 24. The series inspired a television anime, which debuted in July 2025.

