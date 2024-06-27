Bad Girl Manga Gets TV Anime

A new official website opened on Friday to announce that Nikumaru 's Bad Girl is getting a television anime.

Image via Bad Girl anime's website © 肉丸・芳文社／ばっどがーる製作委員会

The school comedy follows Yū Yutani, a first-year high school student who is a good girl. However, to attract the attention of the school's displinary committee chairman and "madonna" Atori Mizutori, she begins to act like a delinquent.

Takeshi Furuta (2021 Shaman King ) is directing the series at Bridge . Shoji Yonemura ( Pokémon , Fairy Tail ) is handling the series composition. Yūki Morimoto ( Miss Monochrome ) is designing the characters. Arisa Okehazama ( Jujutsu Kaisen , The Apothecary Diaries ) is composing the music.

Nikumaru debuted the 4-koma manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Carat in December 2020. Houbunsha published the manga's third compiled book volume in August 2023, and it will publish the fourth volume on July 25.