Tekken 8 Game Previews Season 3 in New Trailer

Bandai Namco Entertainment revealed a new trailer on Sunday for its Tekken 8 fighting game previewing the upcoming season 3 content. Season 3's DLC characters include Kunimitsu, Bob, and Roger Jr., along with one other unannounced character.

Kunimitsu will launch in late spring, Bob in summer, and Roger Jr. in fall. The fourth character will launch in winter, along with a new stage.

Season 2 added Anna Williams on March 31, Fahkumram on July 11, Armor King on October 13, and Miary Zo on December 4.

Tekken 8 launched for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in January 2024.

The game featured the following characters at launch: Jin Kazama, Kazuya Mishima, Nina Williams, Jun Kazama, Paul Phoenix, Marshall Law, King, Lars Alexandersson, Jack-8, Ling Xiaoyu, Asuka Kazama, Leroy Smith, Lili, Hwoarang, Bryan, Azucena, Claudio, Raven, Devil Jin, Lee Chaolan, Alisa Bosconovitch, Victor Chevalier, Reina, Leo, Steve, Dragunov, Feng, Yoshimitsu, Shaheen, Kuma, Panda, Zafina, and Lee Chaolan.

The story of the game takes place nearly six months after Tekken 7 . The Guinness World Records recognize the Tekken franchise as having the longest running narrative in video game history.

Eddy Gordo was added to the game in April 2024 as the first DLC character, followed by Lidia Sobieska in July 2024, and Heihachi Mishima in September 2024. The game added Clive Rosfield, the protagonist of Square Enix 's Final Fantasy XVI game, as a playable character in December 2024.

The Tekken: Bloodline anime series, which follows the storyline of the Tekken 3 fighting game, premiered on Netflix in August 2022.

Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.