SEGA, NextNinja's Gintama: Smartphone Battle Chronicle Launches on February 4

Game's SSR card illustrations also revealed

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account of SEGA and NextNinja's Gintama : Smartphone Battle Chronicle game based on Hideaki Sorachi 's Gintama manga, confirmed on Sunday the game will launch for iOS and Android on February 4. The staff had first announced this release date on January 23. The game also revealed on Sunday advance character illustrations that will appear as SSR cards in the game.

Image via Gintama: Smartphone Battle Chronicle game's X/Twitter account ©空知英秋／集英社･テレビ東京･電通･BNP･アニプレックス © SEGA / NextNinja

Gintama inspired its first smartphone game, titled Gintama Kabukichō Daikatsugeki, for iOS and Android in 2017. The game ended service in January 2019.

Bandai Namco Entertainment launched the Gintama Rumble ( Gintama Ranbu ) game for the PlayStation Vita in 2018. Bandai Namco Entertainment Asia released the game in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, and Indonesia with English subtitles on the same day as Japan.

Sorachi's original manga has also inspired previous games for the Nintendo DS, PlayStation 2, Wii, and PlayStation Portable.

Sorachi's original "science-fiction period-drama comedy" manga began in 2003 and ended in June 2019 with over 55 million copies in circulation. The manga has inspired several television anime series with 367 total episodes, as well as three previous anime films. The latest anime series premiered in July 2018. The manga has also inspired various original video anime ( OVA ), event anime, two live-action films, and two live-action net spinoffs. Viz Media published the manga's first 23 volumes in English.

The anime adaptation of the manga's spinoff novel series titled GINTAMA - Mr. Ginpachi's Zany Class ( 3-Nen Z-Gumi Ginpachi-Sensei ) by Tomohito Ōsaki debuted on October 6.