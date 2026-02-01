Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin Anime's 2 Specials Unveils New Cast & Staff in Video

The official website for the television anime of Edelweiss' side-scrolling action role-playing game Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin ( Tensui no Sakuna Hime ) started streaming the promotional video for the anime's Tensui no Sakuna Hime: Kokorowa Inasaku Nisshi ( Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin - Kokorowa's Rice Farming Journal) two-part television special spinoff, on Sunday. The video announced a new cast member, as well as new and returning staff members, for the specials.

Asami Imai will voice the character Uketa Hime, Kokorowa Hime's rival, in the specials.

Keigo Koyanagi wrote the scripts for the specials, Ayako Kurome is serving as color key artist, and Mayumi Miyaoka is in charge of art setting.

The returning staff members from the previous anime are:

The two-part special will premiere on TV Tokyo and five other channels on February 15 and 22. Voice actress Rika Kinugawa confirmed this special is the sequel project announced in November 2024.

Masayuki Yoshihara returns from the previous anime to direct the special at P.A. Works . Naomi Ōzora and Rika Kinugawa return as Sakuna and Kokorowa.

The anime special is based on Keiji Andō 's spinoff novel to the game, that released in October 2021.

The story centers on Kokorowa, a genius inventor goddess, writer, and Sakuna's best friend. A certain incident forces her to join Sakuna on Hinoe Island and take up farming rice with her.

Kokorowa is also the protagonist of the upcoming spinoff game Sakuna Chronicles: Kokorowa and the Gears of Creation ( Sakuna Hime Gaiden: Kokorowa to Sо̄sei no Haguruma ).

The Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin anime debuted on TV Tokyo and its affiliates in July 2024. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin launched for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC in November 2020. XSEED Games released the game in English, and it describes the story:

Players take on the role of Sakuna, a proud yet lonely harvest goddess who is banished to a dangerous island with a group of outcast humans. Sakuna tames the island by defeating demons using farm tools as weapons while chaining attacks with her “celestial scarf,” a magical item that allows her to grapple distant enemies and platforms.

The franchise is also receiving a new new smartphone game titled Tensui no Sakuna Hime : Hinuka Junreitan ( Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin : Hinuka Cycle Soul Tales). The game will also launch for Steam in Japanese only.

Jiji & Pinch launched the Tensui no Sakuna Hime: Ikusa Datara no Kamigami manga adaptation in November 2021 and ended it in November 2022. Marvelous supervised the manga.