Crunchyroll to Stream Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, The Elusive Samurai, True Beauty, More Anime for Summer Season
posted on by Alex Mateo
Also: My Wife Has No Emotion, Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin, The Magical Girl and The Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies
Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it will also stream the following anime for the summer 2024 season.
July 3
July 4
- Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells
- Red Cat Ramen
July 5
- Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez Season
July 6
- A Nobody's Way Up to an Exploration Hero
- Dahlia in Bloom: Crafting a Fresh Start With Magical Tools
- Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin
- The Elusive Samurai (dubs in French and Hindi)
July 7
- My Deer Friend Nokotan
- Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest (dubs in English and German, pictured right)
July 9
July 14
August 7
- True Beauty (dubs in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu
Source: Email correspondence