News
Crunchyroll to Stream Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, The Elusive Samurai, True Beauty, More Anime for Summer Season

posted on by Alex Mateo
Also: My Wife Has No Emotion, Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin, The Magical Girl and The Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies

visual
Image via Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest anime's website
© 真島ヒロ・上田敦夫・講談社／FT100YQ製作委員会・テレビ東京
Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it will also stream the following anime for the summer 2024 season.

July 3

July 4

July 5

July 6

July 7

July 9

July 14

August 7

  • True Beauty (dubs in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu

Source: Email correspondence

