News
Crunchyroll Confirms Schedule for Summer 2024 Season

posted on by Anita Tai
Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian, SHY Season 2, Quality Assurance in Another World, more

ajourneythroughanotherworld_kv1_2x3_2000x3000.png
Image courtesy of Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll confirmed on Tuesday its schedule for the summer 2024 season (with dub languages slated to stream at later date in parentheses):

June 26

July 1

July 2

July 3

July 4

July 5

July 6

July 7

July 8

July 9

July 10

July 12

  • Bye Bye, Earth (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German)

July 13

July 17

August 7

Crunchyroll is streaming the following continuing anime:

The streamer previously announced it has licensed the Bocchi the Rock! anime compilation films and will screen them in theaters in North America.

Source: Email correspondence

