Crunchyroll Confirms Schedule for Summer 2024 Season
posted on by Anita Tai
Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian, SHY Season 2, Quality Assurance in Another World, more
Crunchyroll confirmed on Tuesday its schedule for the summer 2024 season (with dub languages slated to stream at later date in parentheses):
June 26
July 1
- SHY Season 2 (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German)
- The Ossan Newbie Adventurer, Trained to Death by the Most Powerful Party, Became Invincible
July 2
July 3
- Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German)
July 4
- Senpai is an Otokonoko
- Twilight Out of Focus (English)
- Days With My Stepsister
- The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses Season 2 (Latin American Spanish, German)
- Pseudo Harem (Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese)
July 5
- NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a cours 2 (Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German)
- Quality Assurance in Another World (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Arabic)
July 6
- SHOSHIMIN: How to become Ordinary
- MONOGATARI Series: OFF & MONSTER Season
July 7
- Tower of God Season 2 (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Russian)
- Wistoria: Wand and Sword (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Castilian Spanish)
- Narenare -Cheer for you!-
- VTuber Legend: How I Went Viral after Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese)
- A Journey Through Another World: Raising Kids While Adventuring (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German)
July 8
July 9
- No Longer Allowed In Another World (English)
July 10
- Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Season 2 (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese)
- Love Is Indivisible by Twins
July 12
- Bye Bye, Earth (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German)
July 13
- Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines! (English)
- ATRI: My Dear Moments
- Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World? (English)
July 17
- Sengoku Youko Cour 2
August 7
- Delico's Nursery (English)
Crunchyroll is streaming the following continuing anime:
- Spice and Wolf: MERCHANT MEETS THE WISE WOLF – Mondays
- DEAD DEAD DEMONS DEDEDEDE DESTRUCTION – Thursdays
- One Piece – Saturdays
- My Hero Academia Season 7 – Saturdays
- That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 – Saturdays
- YATAGARASU: The Raven Does Not Choose Its Master – Saturdays
- Case Closed (Detective Conan) – Saturdays
- Wonderful Precure! – Saturdays
- Chibi Maruko-chan – Sundays
The streamer previously announced it has licensed the Bocchi the Rock! anime compilation films and will screen them in theaters in North America.
