Teaser visual unveiled on TV anime's 1st anniversary

Bocchi the Rock! -Live-, a live-streamed program to commemorate the Bocchi the Rock! television anime's one-year anniversary, announced that the anime's compilation film project is actually two films. The first part will open next spring as previously announced, while the second part will open next summer. The program also debuted the films' teaser visual:

© はまじあき／芳文社・アニプレックス

© はまじあき／芳文社・アニプレックス

The anime adapts Aki Hamaji 's four-panel manga Bocchi the Rock! , which follows Hitori "Bocchi-chan" ("Loner") Gotō, a lonely high school girl whose heart lies in her guitar. She does nothing every day except strum her guitar by herself at home. However, she happens one day to meet Nijika Ijichi, who is looking for a guitarist for her group named "Kessoku Band."

The television anime's main cast includes:

Keiichirō Saitō ( ACCA: 13-Territory Inspection Dept. Regards ) directed the television anime at CloverWorks . Erika Yoshida ( Lupin III: Part IV )ˀsupervised and wrote the series scripts. Kerorira (animation director for Wonder Egg Priority ) designed the characters.

The television anime premiered on the Tokyo MX , BS11 , Gunma TV , and Tochigi TV channels on October 9, and it also ran on MRT Miyazaki Broadcasting , MBS , RKB Mainichi Broadcasting , and AT-X . Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it airs in Japan.

The anime's "Kessoku Band" with Ikumi Hasegawa (voice of Ikuyo Kita) on vocals performed the opening and ending songs. Singer-songwriter Ai Higuchi wrote the lyrics, and Otoha, member of the musical group 48foureight, composed the music for the opening song titled "Seishun Complex" (Youth Complex). The KANA-BOON band's vocalist and guitarist Maguro Taniguchi wrote the lyrics and composed the music for the ending song titled "Distortion!!"

Hamaji launched the manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Max magazine in December 2017, and the series is ongoing.