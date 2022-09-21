News
Crunchyroll Announces Release Schedule for Fall 2022 Anime Season
posted on by Alex Mateo
Chainsaw Man, Mob Psycho 100 III, Spy×Family, My Hero Academia, Berserk: The Golden Age Arc, Pop Team Epic, more
Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it is streaming the following anime (dub languages streaming at later date in parentheses) for the fall 2022 season:
September 27
- I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French)
September 29
October 1
- My Hero Academia Season 6 (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German)
- Spy×Family (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, and Russian)
- Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Season 2 (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German)
- Berserk: The Golden Age Arc - Memorial Edition (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French)
- Pop Team Epic Season 2 (English)
- Raven of the Inner Palace (English)
October 2
- Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury
- Beast Tamer (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French)
- IDOLiSH7 Third Beat!
October 4
- Shinobi no Ittoki (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German)
- VazzRock the Animation
October 5
- Mob Psycho 100 III (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Russian)
- Do It Yourself!! (Latin American Spanish)
- Muv-Luv Alternative Season 2
- The Human Crazy University
October 7
October 8
- BLUE LOCK (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German)
- BOCCHI THE ROCK!
- Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun Season 3 (English)
October 11
- Chainsaw Man (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Russian)
October 23
- To Your Eternity Season 2 (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German)
November 22
- TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You ~Uniform~ Special Episode
Crunchyroll is also continuing to stream the following ongoing anime:
- One Piece
- BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS
- Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai
- Case Closed (Detective Conan)
- Digimon Ghost Game
