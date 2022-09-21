×
News
Crunchyroll Announces Release Schedule for Fall 2022 Anime Season

posted on by Alex Mateo
Chainsaw Man, Mob Psycho 100 III, Spy×Family, My Hero Academia, Berserk: The Golden Age Arc, Pop Team Epic, more

Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it is streaming the following anime (dub languages streaming at later date in parentheses) for the fall 2022 season:

September 27

September 29

October 1

October 2

October 4

October 5

October 7

October 8

October 11

  • Chainsaw Man (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Russian)

October 23

  • To Your Eternity Season 2 (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German)

November 22

Crunchyroll is also continuing to stream the following ongoing anime:

Source: Press release

