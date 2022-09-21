Crunchyroll Announces Release Schedule for Fall 2022 Anime Season

The Fall Manga Guide's newest update includes the latest from Junji Ito, the indescribably weird Dandadan, Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Another Story, and the soon-to-be-an-anime Shangri-La Frontier and more!

― Banner art by catfish Welcome to Anime News Network's Fall 2022 Manga Guide! You may have seen one of our seasonal Anime Preview Guides, where a team of critics writes up each new ...