Kemono Jihen Manga Takes 1-Issue Break

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine announced on January 28 that Shō Aimoto 's Kemono Jihen manga will take a break, and will not publish a new chapter in the magazine's upcoming March issue on Wednesday. The manga is scheduled to return in the magazine's April issue that will ship on March 4. Aimoto shared the announcement on their X/ Twitter account, and stated that they had gastroenteritis at the beginning of the year. Aimoto added that they are feeling better now and will also get an endoscopy soon.

Seven Seas Entertainment publishes the manga in English and describes the story:

Inugami is a Tokyo detective who specializes in the occult. One day, answering a call to a remote village leads him to Dorotabo: a peculiar boy nicknamed after a yokai that haunts muddy rice paddies. The boy has no parents and is somewhat unnerving, emitting a foul odor that draws the ire of those around him. Inugami, however, quickly realizes that there's something more monstrous about Dorotabo than just his nickname–a fact proven when the two of them investigate an inhuman creature attacking local livestock. Perhaps Inugami can take this mistreated boy under his wing and train him to face the secret, supernatural beasts hidden in the world...using the eerie powers of his own body.

Aimoto launched the manga in Jump SQ. in December 2016. Shueisha published the manga's 24th compiled book volume on December 4. Seven Seas released the 19th volume in English on December 16. The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in January 2021.