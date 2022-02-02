Seven Seas Licenses Kemono Jihen, Our Torsos Align, My Cute Little Kitten Manga

Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Wednesday that it has licensed the Kemono Jihen manga, the Our Torsos Align: Human x Monster Love manga, and the My Cute Little Kitten manga.

Seven Seas will release the first volume of Shō Aimoto 's Kemono Jihen manga in August. The company describes the manga:

Inugami is a Tokyo detective who specializes in the occult. One day, answering a call to a remote village leads him to Dorotabo: a peculiar boy nicknamed after a yokai that haunts muddy rice paddies. The boy has no parents and is somewhat unnerving, emitting a foul odor that draws the ire of those around him. Inugami, however, quickly realizes that there's something more monstrous about Dorotabo than just his nickname–a fact proven when the two of them investigate an inhuman creature attacking local livestock. Perhaps Inugami can take this mistreated boy under his wing and train him to face the secret, supernatural beasts hidden in the world...using the eerie powers of his own body.

Aimoto launched the manga in Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in December 2016. The manga's 15th volume shipped in November 2021. The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in January 2021.

Seven Seas will release Ryo Sumiyoshi 's Our Torsos Align: Human x Monster Love ( Torso no Bokura ) manga in a singe omnibus volume in December. The company describes the manga:

This manga collection of stories about beastly love is from the point of view of the devourers and the devoured. Mermaids bring luck, but drag you into the depths. A woman's bird-like rescuer expresses his love in a language she doesn't understand. An extraterrestrial angel with no limbs learns to feel.

Sumiyoshi launched the manga in Libre Publishing 's Kurofune section of the pixiv Comic website in November 2017. Libre Publishing released two volumes for the manga.

Sumiyoshi launched the ASHIDAKA -The Iron Hero- ( Tekkai no Senshi ) manga in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine in January 2020, and ended it in August 2021. Kodansha Comics simultaneously published the manga in English, and the series is also available on Crunchyroll .

Sumiyoshi was previously credited for animal design for both seasons of the Golden Kamuy television anime. Under the Ryō Suzuri pen name, Sumiyoshi also drew the MADK manga, and Viz Media 's SuBLime boys-love manga imprint released that manga.

Seven Seas will release the first volume of Milk Morinaga 's My Cute Little Kitten ( Watashi no Kawaii Koneko-chan ) manga in December. The company describes the manga:

Rena and Yuna have been roommates since school, and decided to rent a place together after graduation. They've lived together as friends for five years, but things suddenly change the day Yuna adopts a kitten, even though their apartment doesn't allow pets. When Yuna says she wants to move somewhere that will allow them to keep the kitten, Rena admits her true feelings: she wants to be more than friends. Yuna isn't sure how to reciprocate, but she's game to try!

Morinaga released the manga as part of the independent doujin yuri magazine in May 2017 in the Comitia 120 doujin event. Brick Publishing released the manga's first volume digitally in October 2021.

Seven Seas previously licensed and released Morinaga's Girl Friends , Kisses, Sighs, and Cherry Blossom Pink , and Gakuen Polizi manga. It also licensed Morinaga's Secret of the Princess manga, as well as her Hana & Hina After School manga.

Source: Press releases