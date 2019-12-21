Kemono Jihen Manga Gets TV Anime

A stage presentation at the Jump Festa '20 event on Saturday announced that Shō Aimoto 's Kemono Jihen (Monster Incidents) manga is getting a television anime adaptation.

The January 2020 issue of Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine had teased earlier this month that the magazine's February issue would have an "important announcement" for the manga on January 4.

The January 2020 issue had also teased a "important announcement" for Ryōsuke Takeuchi and Hikaru Miyoshi 's Yūkoku no Moriarty ( Moriarty the Patriot ) manga. A different stage presentation at Jump Festa '20 announced a second stage musical adaptation for the manga on Saturday.

Aimoto ( Hokenshitsu no Shinigami ) launched Kemono Jihen in Jump SQ. in December 2016. The manga's ninth volume shipped on November 1.

The manga starts in a quiet rural village, where a strange incident occurs where many domestic animals die unnatural deaths. To resolve the incident, an odd-looking man from Tokyo who goes by the name of "Inugami" comes to the town to investigate. In the town, he meets a young boy who has a mysterious air about him called "Dorotabō."

Source: Comic Natalie