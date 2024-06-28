The Summer 2024 Anime Trailer Watch Party Starts Soon!

The Trailer Watch Party is back so beat the summer heat with Anime News Network executive editor Lynzee Loveridge, ANN video producer Jacki Jing, ANN reviewer James Beckett, and Mother's Basement's Geoff Thew as they watch nearly fifty trailers from the Summer 2024 anime season!

Get yourself some snacks and a cold drink, but make sure you're back in time for too many anime trailers. The stream will be live on Friday, June 28 at 6pm Pacific/9pm Eastern.

If you prefer to watch on Facebook, you can find the event link here: Facebook link to stream.

We'll also be live on X (Twitter), so if you'd like to watch and comment, keep an eye out closer to the live stream!