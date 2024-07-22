Become A Keyboard Master With Jujutsu Kaisen Typing Software

Banish cursed spirits with your cursed technique of typing

One of the modern skills many need is typing. Luckily, there are programs to help speed up the process. One company Rio even tries to make it fun with its Jujutsu Kaisen typing software. The official (formerly Twitter ) account for the Jujutsu Kaisen series announced the typing software in November. The software allows people to enjoy the story from the anime's first season while honing their typing skills.

#呪術廻戦 [ Jujutsu Kaisen ] 's typing software

" Jujutsu Kaisen Typing Jutsuda"

On sale from Friday, December 8th!!

You can improve your typing skills

while enjoying the story of

the first season of the TV anime!



▼ For details on product overview and sales information, click here

#JujutsuKaisen

According to the software's official website, users can banish spirits with their typing skills in a “battle stage.” There are six different battle stages included in the program, and each has voice dialogue from the anime. On top of this, those who are new to typing will get a tutorial from the character Satoru Gojo with original dialogue.

There are also games that teach how to type kanji, as well as English words, using a standard keyboard. The kanji game takes 2,500 questions from past Japanese Kanji Aptitude Tests, so it will help boost one's understanding of Japanese kanji. In turn, the English typing game is designed to help Japanese people learn English words using the Basic Genius English-Japanese Dictionary Second Edition as a base.

The typing software comes with a programming tutorial for beginner programmers. The lessons are based on the IchigoJam Basic educational manuals used in Japanese elementary and junior high schools.

The program is compatible with Windows 10 and 11 as well as MacOS 10.15, 11, 12, and 13. Both digital and physical versions are available through Rio's website for 4,752 yen and 5,258 yen, respectively (about US$30.42 and 33.80). However, the physical copy also comes with a limited-edition microfiber cloth. Unfortunately, there is no mention if the company ships overseas.