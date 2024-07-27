Maki Fujiwara's My Picture Diary Manga Wins Eisner Award

Image via Amazon © Maki Fujiwara, Drawn & Quarterly

Comic-Con International announced the winners for this year's Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards on Friday.'s(translated by won the award for Best U.S. Edition of International Material—Asia.

The following manga were also nominated in the category:

Additionally, Sana Takeda won the Best Painter/Multimedia Artist (Interior Art) award for The Night Eaters: Her Little Reapers and Monstress .

Mokumokuren 's The Summer Hikaru Died (translated by Ajani Oloye ) was nominated for Best Writer/Artist but Daniel Warren Johnson's Transformers won the award. Johnson's Transformers also won Best Continuing Series.

Blood Blade 's Oma Sei was nominated for the Russ Manning Promising Newcomer Award, but Oliver Bly's The Mushroom Knight won the award.

Shin'ichi Sakamoto 's #DRCL midnight children (based on Bram Stoker 's Dracula ) (translated by Caleb Cook ) and Gou Tanabe 's The Shadow Over Innsmouth (based on H.P. Lovecraft 's The Shadow Over Innsmouth ) (translated by Zack Davisson ) were both nominated for Best Adaptation from Another Medium, but Richard Adams, James Sturm, and Joe Sutphin's Watership Down won the award.

Teki Yatsuda 's The Yakuza's Bias (translated by Max Greenway ) was nominated for Best Humor Publication, but It's Jeff: The Jeff-Verse #1 by Kelly Thompson and Gurihiru won the award.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun First Stall Box Set, designed by Wendy Chan , was nominated for Best Publication Design, but Bram Stoker 's Dracula and Mary Shelley 's Frankenstein boxed set, designed by Mike Kennedy (Magnetic), won the award.

Ichigo Takano 's Orange Complete Series Box Set (translated by Amber Tamosaitis ) was nominated for Best Graphic Album—Reprint, but Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons by Kelly Sue DeConnick , Phil Jimenez, Gene Ha, and Nicola Scott; as well as Hip Hop Family Tree: The Omnibus by Ed Piskor won the award.

Mamoru Aoi 's My Girlfriend's Child (translated by Hana Allen ) was nominated for Best Publication for Teens, but Ryan North and Erica Henderson's Danger and other Unknown Risks won the award.

Inaki Miranda was nominated for Best Penciller/Inker or Penciller/Inker Team for Godzilla: Here There Be Dragons , but Jillian Tamaki won the award for Roaming . Godzilla: Here There Be Dragons was also nominated for Best Limited Series, but Caroline Cash's PeePee PooPoo won the award.

Hayao Miyazaki 's Shuna's Journey (translated by Alex Dudok de Wit ) manga won last year's Best U.S. Edition of International Material—Asia award. The LGBTQ+ Comics Studies Reader: Critical Openings, Future Directions — which includes the chapters "XX, XY, and XXY: Genderqueer Bodies in Hagio Moto's Science Fiction Manga" by Keiko Miyajima, "An Exploration of the Birth of the Slave through Ero-Pedagogy in Tagame Gengoroh's PRIDE" by William S. Armour, and "Gay Fanzines as Contact Zones: Dokkun's Adventures with 'Bara' Manga in between Japan and France" by Edmond (Edo) Ernest Dit Alban — also won the Best Academic/Scholarly Work category.

