DRCL, 'Goodbye, Eri,' River's Edge More Nominated for Eisner Awards

Comic-Con International announced the nominees for this year's Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards on Thursday. The following manga were nominated in the Best U.S. Edition of International Material—Asia category:

The following works by Japanese authors, or works related to Japanese media, were also nominated in various categories:

Hayao Miyazaki 's Shuna's Journey (translated by Alex Dudok de Wit ) manga won last year's Best U.S. Edition of International Material—Asia award. The LGBTQ+ Comics Studies Reader: Critical Openings, Future Directions — which includes the chapters "XX, XY, and XXY: Genderqueer Bodies in Hagio Moto's Science Fiction Manga" by Keiko Miyajima, "An Exploration of the Birth of the Slave through Ero-Pedagogy in Tagame Gengoroh's PRIDE" by William S. Armour, and "Gay Fanzines as Contact Zones: Dokkun's Adventures with 'Bara' Manga in between Japan and France" by Edmond (Edo) Ernest Dit Alban — also won the Best Academic/Scholarly Work category.

Source: Comic-Con International