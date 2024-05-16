News
#DRCL, 'Goodbye, Eri,' River's Edge More Nominated for Eisner Awards
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
- Shin'ichi Sakamoto's #DRCL midnight children (based on Bram Stoker's Dracula) (translated by Caleb Cook)
- Tatsuki Fujimoto's Goodbye, Eri (translated by Amanda Haley)
- Maki Fujiwara's My Picture Diary (translated by Ryan Holmberg)
- Kyoko Okazaki's River's Edge (translated by Alexa Frank)
- Mokumokuren's The Summer Hikaru Died (translated by Ajani Oloye)
The following works by Japanese authors, or works related to Japanese media, were also nominated in various categories:
- Best Continuing Series: Daniel Warren Johnson's Transformers
- Best Limited Series: Frank Tieri and Inaki Miranda's Godzilla: Here There Be Dragons
- Best Publication for Teens: Mamoru Aoi's My Girlfriend's Child (translated by Hana Allen)
- Best Humor Publication: Teki Yatsuda's The Yakuza's Bias (translated by Max Greenway)
- Best Graphic Album—Reprint: Ichigo Takano's Orange Complete Series Box Set (translated by Amber Tamosaitis)
- Best Adaptation From Another Medium: Shin'ichi Sakamoto's #DRCL midnight children (based on Bram Stoker's Dracula) (translated by Caleb Cook)
Gou Tanabe's The Shadow Over Innsmouth (based on H.P. Lovecraft's The Shadow Over Innsmouth) (translated by Zack Davisson)
- Best Writer/Artist: Mokumokuren, The Summer Hikaru Died (translated by Ajani Oloye)
- Best Penciller/Inker or Penciller/Inker Team: Inaki Miranda, Godzilla: Here There Be Dragons
- Best Painter/Multimedia Artist (Interior Art): Sana Takeda, The Night Eaters: Her Little Reapers, Monstress)
- Best Publication Design: Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun First Stall Box Set, designed by Wendy Chan
Hayao Miyazaki's Shuna's Journey (translated by Alex Dudok de Wit) manga won last year's Best U.S. Edition of International Material—Asia award. The LGBTQ+ Comics Studies Reader: Critical Openings, Future Directions — which includes the chapters "XX, XY, and XXY: Genderqueer Bodies in Hagio Moto's Science Fiction Manga" by Keiko Miyajima, "An Exploration of the Birth of the Slave through Ero-Pedagogy in Tagame Gengoroh's PRIDE" by William S. Armour, and "Gay Fanzines as Contact Zones: Dokkun's Adventures with 'Bara' Manga in between Japan and France" by Edmond (Edo) Ernest Dit Alban — also won the Best Academic/Scholarly Work category.
Source: Comic-Con International