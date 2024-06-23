Blood Blade's Oma Sei Nominated for Russ Manning Promising Newcomer Award at Eisner Awards

Winner to be announced at Comic-Con in San Diego on July 26

Image via Kodansha USA Publishing © Oma Sei, Kodansha USA Publishing

Comic-Con International announced the nominees for the Russ Manning Promising Newcomer Award for the Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards on Friday, and the nominees include, the manga creator for themanga.

Other nominees for this year's award include: Oliver Bly ( The Mushroom Knight ), Patrick Horvath ( Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees ), Vincent Kings ( Atomic Fairytales, Time Dog and Other Atomic Fairytales ), and Eamon Winkle ( Principles of Necromancy ).

Past award winners and Russ Manning assistants will choose the winner, and Comic-Con International will announce the winner during the Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards ceremony at Comic-Con in San Diego on July 26. The Russ Manning Award first launched in 1982. No manga creator has previously won the award.

Kodansha USA Publishing began publishing Blood Blade in English first in fall 2023 with a weekly serialization. The company also began publishing the manga digitally and in print in compiled volume form in February.

Kodansha USA Publishing describes the manga:

Having fallen in battle long ago, Count Vlad Dracula is reborn as a katana-wielding young vampiress in an alternate-history Europe. After the reincarnated Dracula rescues a girl named Clara from a mysterious stranger, Clara explains that she is the creation of a certain Victor Frankenstein. She also reveals that she is fleeing from an organization called Cerberus, which seeks to capture and study “monsters” such as herself in order to create an army of human-monster hybrids. Clara begs the vampiress to flee with her to an island of monsters where the two of them will be safe…but as they set out for Monster Island, the sinister forces of Cerberus are in hot pursuit.

Many other manga are nominated for Eisner Awards this year including Goodbye, Eri ; My Picture Diary ; The Summer Hikaru Died ; River's Edge ; #DRCL midnight children ; and My Girlfriend's Child , among others.

Source: Comic-Con International's website and Instagram account