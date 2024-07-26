News
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Creator Launches New Manga on Shonen Jump+
posted on by Alex Mateo
Rafal Jaki, MACHINE GAMU launch No\Name manga on July 31
Rafał Jaki — executive producer, showrunner, and creator for the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime — is launching a new manga titled No\Name with artist MACHINE GAMU. The manga will begin serialization on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ manga website on July 31. Jaki confirmed that Shueisha's MANGA Plus website and app will publish the manga in English.
Jaki debuted the one-shot manga for "No\Name" on Shonen Jump+ and MANGA Plus on January 26.
MANGA Plus describes the original one-shot's story:
No\Name is a Dark Action Mystery set in Northern Europe where supernatural powers are attributed through a person's name, given to everyone by the government. A man fighting with wolf companions & a werebear girl investigate a missing child's case for the government-run Naming Agency.
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the anime series by Studio Trigger based on CD PROJEKT RED's Cyberpunk 2077 game, debuted on Netflix in September 2022.
Source: Email correspondence