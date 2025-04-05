Dimension 20 Tabletop RPG Show Gets Webcomic Adaptation Titled Fantasy High

Fantasy High blends high school drama with epic fantasy peril

Image via WEBTOON's website © WEBTOON Entertainment

WEBTOON Entertainment is teaming up with comedy streaming platform Dropout to bring Fantasy High to life as a webcomic. Based on the tabletop role-playing series Dimension 20, the webcomic launched on WEBTOON 's English-language platform on March 31.

Created and led by actor, comedian, and Dungeon Master Brennan Lee Mulligan, Dimension 20 has gained a devoted following for its unique blend of high fantasy storytelling, improv comedy, and nostalgic teen drama reminiscent of 1980s classics. The Fantasy High comedy adventure webcomic will have 61 episodes.

Following a group of misfit teens at the magical Aguefort Adventuring Academy, Fantasy High blends high school drama with epic fantasy peril. When classmates start disappearing, the unlikely heroes band together to uncover a dark conspiracy—launching into a journey filled with comedy, intrigue, and emotional depth.

Fans can check out the webcomic on WEBTOON. Derek V. Song is in charge of adaptation and Denaseey is drawing the series.

Source: E-mail correspondence