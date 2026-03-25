Live-Action City Hunter Film Gets Sequel on Netflix in 2027

Netflix announced on Thursday that the Japanese live-action film of Tsukasa Hōjō 's City Hunter manga will have a sequel titled City Hunter 2 that will stream exclusively on Netflix worldwide in 2027. (Thursday, March 26 is also the birthday of the story's main character Ryō.) Keiichirō Shiraki (live-action 2012 GTO episodes, Siren, Perfect World ) is directing the sequel.

Image via Comic Natalie © 北条司 / コアミックス 1985

The first film debuted on Netflix worldwide in April 2024. The film ranked #1 on Netflix 's weekly global top 10 non-English films rankings in its first week on the service, and also ranked at #1 on Netflix 's top 10 films in Japan for the same week.

Ryōhei Suzuki ( HK/Hentai Kamen , Tokyo Tribe , Tokyo MER) starred in the first film as Ryō Saeba, and Misato Morita ( One Week Friends , Koi Suru Haha-tachi) played the heroine Kaori Makimura. Masanobu Andō ( Rohan at the Louvre , Rurouni Kenshin Saishūshō The Beginning 's Shinsaku Takasugi) played Ryō Saeba's partner Hideyuki Makimura, and Fumino Kimura ( Rohan at the Louvre ) played detective Saeko Nogami.

Yuichi Sato (Kisaragi, live-action Nōnai Poison Berry) directed the film. Tatsuhiro Mishima (live-action Yu Yu Hakusho ) wrote the screenplay, and Yoshihide Otomo ( INU-OH , Lupin Zero , live-action Orange ) composed the music. Shinichi Takahashi was the executive producer, and Keisuke Sanpei and Kōsuke Oshida produced. Netflix produced the film in collaboration with HoriPro and Office Shirous .

Hojo's City Hunter manga ran from 1985 to 1991 and has 35 volumes. The manga inspired four television anime series, three anime films, and several video and television specials including a 2015 original anime DVD . The original anime premiered in April 1987. The City Hunter: Shinjuku Private Eyes anime film opened in Japan in February 2019, and the City Hunter The Movie: Angel Dust film opened in September 2023.

Coamix and Imagineer 's MangaHot app and website is publishing the City Hunter manga in English digitally. Abrams ComicArts ' Kana imprint licensed the manga, and plans to release the series in omnibus editions in print. Kana is using new English translations for the release.