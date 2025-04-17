Exclusive: Kana Confirms Release of Tsukasa Hojo's City Hunter, Cat's Eye Manga in Omnibus Editions

1st omnibus volumes in deluxe editions with dust jackets, color inserts release on September 9

Image via MangaHot © 1981 by Tsukasa Hojo/Coamix

' Kana imprint confirmed with ANN on Thursday that it has licensed'sandmanga, and plans to release both series in omnibus editions in print. Kana is using new English translations for the release.

City Hunter will launch in a deluxe omnibus edition containing the first three volume of the original manga. The first omnibus release will include six pages of full-color inserts. The first omnibus volume will release on September 9 and will retail for US$26.99. The book will have 582 pages in paperback with a dust jacket. Pre-order information is available on Abrams' website.

Kana describes the manga:

James Bond meets Lupin the Third ! A stylish cocktail of hard-boiled action and raunchy comedy, manga classic City Hunter follows exceptional marksman and compassionate sleazeball Ryo Saeba as he sweeps corruption from the lavish 80s Tokyo nightlife, one evil at a time. Taking on underground odd jobs, from the bodyguard of a beautiful madame to a vengefully hired assassination of a corrupt politician, readers follow the City Hunter through quick-wit thrills and smoldering dramas. The City Hunter Ryo Saeba takes on the dirty work of cleaning up Tokyo's nightlife with his heart of gold worn on his sleeve.

The manga has sold over 50 million volumes worldwide.

Cat's Eye will launch in a deluxe omnibus edition also on September 9. The first omnibus release will include the first three volumes of the original manga. The release will have 16 full-color insert pages, and 48 pages of two-color inserts. The paperback release will have 602 total pages and a dust jacket, and will retail for US$26.99. Pre-order information is available on Abrams' website.

Kana describes the manga:

Café owners by day, art thieves by night, the three sisters Rui, Ai, and Hitomi have high-risk lives outside of their day jobs. Hitomi especially needs to keep her secret under wraps, since she's dating Toshio—the police officer assigned to catch the Cat's Eye thief! Cat's Eye's targets are easy to spot: They're all art pieces authored by acclaimed genius painter Heinz. What museums don't know is that this artist is the missing father to the three “Cat's Eye” siblings. As the sisters reclaim one piece after another, spreading their infamous name, a conspiracy gradually begins to reveal itself. How can their father come out of hiding when the bloodthirsty syndicate that betrayed him to steal his work and fame—many of whom were once his closest apprentices and art collectors—are still so powerful in the art world? When Cat's Eye tightropes another canvas out of a heavily guarded exhibit, the cops are pressed to apprehend the thief. Can the sisters discover the truth about their missing father? Or will they be apprehended by Hitomi's star-crossed lover Toshio or killed by the looming syndicate responsible for the father's disappearance. As the heists continue, the stakes only get higher.

Hojo's City Hunter manga ran from 1985 to 1991 and has 35 volumes. The manga inspired four television anime series, one earlier anime film, and several video and television specials including a 2015 original anime DVD . The original anime premiered in April 1987. The City Hunter: Shinjuku Private Eyes anime film opened in Japan in February 2019, and the City Hunter The Movie: Angel Dust film opened in September 2023. The manga inspired a new Japanese live-action film that launched on Netflix worldwide in April 2024.

Coamix and Imagineer 's MangaHot app and website is publishing the City Hunter manga in English digitally.

Hojo's Cat's Eye manga ran from 1981 to 1985, and inspired two television anime seasons by Tokyo Movie Shinsha . The first 36-episode season aired between 1983-1984, and the second 37-episode season aired from 1984-1985. Coamix released the manga in English on it and Imagineer 's MangaHot app and website last July.

The manga is inspiring a new anime in September.

The franchise inspired the Lupin III vs. Cat's Eye cel-shaded CG crossover anime that debuted in January 2023 worldwide exclusively on Amazon Prime Video .

The manga inspired a live-action French series that premiered on the French channels TF1 and TF1 + on November 11. The series debuted on Amazon Prime Video on December 18 internationally. The series is getting a second season on French channel TF1 .

Source: E-mail correspondence