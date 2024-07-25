Coamix Releases Tsukasa Hojo's Cat's Eye Manga in English

MangaHotto service publishes Hojo's 1981 manga about art thief sisters

Image via MangaHot © 1981 by Tsukasa Hojo/Coamix

announced on Tuesday that it has released'smanga in English on it and's MangaHotto () app and website.

Hojo's Cat's Eye manga centers on three sisters who run a cafe by day, and are notorious art thieves by night. The manga ran from 1981 to 1985, and inspired two television anime seasons by Tokyo Movie Shinsha . The first 36-episode season aired between 1983-1984, and the second 37-episode season aired from 1984-1985.

The franchise inspired the Lupin III vs. Cat's Eye cel-shaded CG crossover anime. The anime debuted in January 2023 worldwide exclusively on Amazon Prime Video . The new project celebrates both the 50th anniversary of the Lupin III anime, and the 40th anniversary of Cat's Eye .

The manga is inspiring a live-action French series that will air on French channels TF1 and TF1 + starting around September, and will then debut a few months later on Amazon Prime Video . Amazon is producing the series alongside Big Band Story. Amazon Prime Video will also stream the series outside of France. The series will have eight 52-minute episodes. The series will take place in modern day 2023. Filming started last fall.