Coamix Releases Tsukasa Hojo's Cat's Eye Manga in English
posted on by Alex Mateo
Hojo's Cat's Eye manga centers on three sisters who run a cafe by day, and are notorious art thieves by night. The manga ran from 1981 to 1985, and inspired two television anime seasons by Tokyo Movie Shinsha. The first 36-episode season aired between 1983-1984, and the second 37-episode season aired from 1984-1985.
The franchise inspired the Lupin III vs. Cat's Eye cel-shaded CG crossover anime. The anime debuted in January 2023 worldwide exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The new project celebrates both the 50th anniversary of the Lupin III anime, and the 40th anniversary of Cat's Eye.
The manga is inspiring a live-action French series that will air on French channels TF1 and TF1+ starting around September, and will then debut a few months later on Amazon Prime Video. Amazon is producing the series alongside Big Band Story. Amazon Prime Video will also stream the series outside of France. The series will have eight 52-minute episodes. The series will take place in modern day 2023. Filming started last fall.
Source: Coamix's X/Twitter account