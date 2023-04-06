Le Film Français: French Live-Action Cat's Eye Series to Have 8 52-Minute Episodes Set in Modern Day

Filming scheduled to start in fall

© Tsukasa Hojo, Coamix

Le Film Français

Themagaizine reported last week that the live-action French series of'smanga will have eight 52-minute episodes. The series will take place in modern day 2023. Filming is scheduled to start in fall.

The Le Parisien newspaper reported in March that the French channel TF1 is producing the series. Alexandre Laurent is directing the series and production company Big Band Story is supervising. The paper additionally reported that the series would air in prime time on TF1 . TF1 is also considering releasing the series internationally.

Hojo's Cat's Eye manga centers on three sisters who run a cafe by day, and are notorious art thieves by night. The manga ran from 1981 to 1985, and inspired two television anime seasons by Tokyo Movie Shinsha . The first 36-episode season aired between 1983-1984, and the second 37-episode season aired from 1984-1985.

The franchise most recently inspired the Lupin III vs. Cat's Eye cel-shaded CG crossover anime. The anime debuted on January 27 worldwide exclusively on Amazon Prime Video . The new project celebrates both the 50th anniversary of the Lupin III anime, and the 40th anniversary of Cat's Eye .

Nicky Larson et le Parfum de Cupidon (Nicky Larson and the Cupid's Purfume), a French live-action film of Hojo's City Hunter manga, opened in France in February 2019.



Thanks to ANN's French team for assistance with this article.

Source: Le Film Français via Jeremy Mingot's Twitter account