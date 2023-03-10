Le Parisien Newspaper: Cat's Eye Manga Gets Live-Action French Series

Newspaper reports Alexandre Laurent will direct series

© Tsukasa Hojo, Coamix

Le Parisien

Thenewspaper reported on Thursday that'smanga is getting a French live-action series.

According to the newspaper, the French channel TF1 is producing the series. Alexandre Laurent is directing the series and production company Big Band Story is supervising. The newspaper stated casting and filming have not yet started, and the series would not air before autumn 2024 at the earliest. The paper additionally reported that the series would air in prime time on TF1 . TF1 is also considering releasing the series internationally.

Le Parisien stated TF1 did not confirm any of its reporting.

Hojo's Cat's Eye manga centers on three sisters who run a cafe by day, and are notorious art thieves by night. The manga ran from 1981 to 1985, and inspired two television anime seasons by Tokyo Movie Shinsha . The first 36-episode season aired between 1983-1984, and the second 37-episode season aired from 1984-1985.

The franchise most recently inspired the Lupin III vs. Cat's Eye cel-shaded CG crossover anime. The anime debuted on January 27 worldwide exclusively on Amazon Prime Video . The new project celebrates both the 50th anniversary of the Lupin III anime, and the 40th anniversary of Cat's Eye .

Nicky Larson et le Parfum de Cupidon (Nicky Larson and the Cupid's Purfume), a French live-action film of Hojo's City Hunter manga, opened in France in February 2019.



Thanks to ANN's French team for assistance with this article.

Source: Le Parisien (Benoît Daragon) via @Catsuka