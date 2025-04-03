Strawberry Prince Member Jel's Toi-san Anime Film Unveils Staff, July 18 Debut in Teaser

The official website for the anime film of boy band Strawberry Prince member Jel 's Toi-san short video series opened on Thursday with an advance teaser video. The teaser announces the film's Toi-san wa Seishun Shitai! "Baka to SmaPho to Romance to" ( Toi-san Wants to Live in Her Youth! "Romance With a Fool and a Smartphone") title, staff, returning cast, and July 18 opening date:

Mankyū ( Pui Pui Molcar the Movie: MOLMAX , Sumikkogurashi – Good to be in the corner , The IDOLM@STER Shiny Colors ) is directing the film at Seven Arcs , and Yoichi Kato ( Aikatsu! , You and Idol Precure♪ , Mashin Sōzōden Wataru ) co-wrote the script with Jel . Akemi Kobayashi Chi's Sweet Home , ( Love After World Domination ) diesgned the characters. The music is credited to STPR MUSIC and AniTone , while Hiromi Mizutani ( Non Non Biyori , Food for the Soul ) and AniTone are credited for background music .

The other staff members include:

As in the previous short anime, Jel plays both himself and Akane Toi in the film. The characters Jel and Toi-san also sing the opening theme song "Meccha Tooi! featuring Jel & Toi-san" (Totally Far Away!), and Yabai T-shirts-ya-san band member Takuya Koyama wrote the song's lyrics and music.

Shochiku will distribute the film in Japan. Jel is involved in the planning, script, storyboards, character design, and voice acting in the film. STPR and Dentsu are on the production committee for the film. Strawberry Prince leader's entertainment persona Nanamori. is also in charge of planning and is executive producing the film.

The Toi-san comedy video series of launched with a video on Twitter (now known as X) in April 2019. There are more than 1,000 videos in the series, with over 10 billion total views combined on YouTube , TikTok , and other platforms. The school comedy series centers on a female high school student named Akane Toi, who meets a handsome classmate named Jel on her first day at school.

The Toi-san franchise also includes an official English study book and a novel.

The Strawberry Prince boy band themselves have their own anime film adaptation. The Gekijōban SutoPuri Hajimari no Monogatari: Strawberry School Festival!!!! (STPR Origin Story the Movie: Strawberry School Festival!!!!) film opened in Japan on July 19, 2024. The group members also starred in the film's voice cast.

The group formed in 2016 and grew in popularity with videos on streaming sites. They have since inspired a smartphone game, embarked on regular concert tours that have expanded to five arenas nationwide, and made their debut on Kōhaku Uta Gassen ("Red and White Song Contest"), Japan's most-watched music television program, in December 2023.

Strawberry Prince performed theme songs for the Yo-kai Gakuen Y: N to no Sōgū (Yo-Kai Academy Y: An Encounter With N) and Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress anime. Members of the group also provide voices for Yo-kai Gakuen .