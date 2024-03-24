Strawberry Prince Music Group Get 1st Anime Film This Summer

The members of the boy band Strawberry Prince are inspiring Gekijōban SutoPuri Hajimari no Monogatari ~Strawberry School Festival!!!! (STPR Origin Story the Movie: Strawberry School Festival!!!!), their first anime film which will open this summer. Below is an early teaser:

© STPR Inc.／劇場版すとぷり製作委員会

The group members are also starring in the film's voice cast.

The group leader's entertainment persona Nanamori. is credited as the chief production supervisor and planning producer of the anime, and his off-stage persona Masato Kashiwabara is credited with the original story. Naoki Matsuura ( Liar Liar ) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS , and Chika Suzumura ( Burn The Witch ) wrote the script. Yumi Nakamura ( Liar Liar , Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku ) is designing the characters.

Takahiro Yoneda is the art director, and STPR Records is producing the music. Bushiroad Move is distributing, and STPR Studio is supervising the production.

The group formed in 2016 and grew in popularity with videos on streaming sites. They have since inspired a smartphone game, embarked on regular concert tours that have expanded to five arenas nationwide, and made their debut on Kōhaku Uta Gassen ("Red and White Song Contest"), Japan's most-watched music television program, this past December.

Strawberry Prince performed theme songs for the Yo-kai Gakuen Y: N to no Sōgū (Yo-Kai Academy Y: An Encounter With N) and Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress anime. Members of the group also provide voices for Yo-kai Gakuen. .

Source: Comic Natalie