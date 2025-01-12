Strawberry Prince Member Jel's Toi-san Video Series Gets Anime Film in Summer 2025

School comedy series launched in 2019, with 1000+ videos

Shochiku announced on Sunday that boy band Strawberry Prince member Jel 's Toi-san short video series is getting an anime film adaptation that will open in Japan in summer 2025.

Shochiku will distribute the film in Japan. Jel is involved in the planning, script, storyboards, character design, and voice acting in the film. STPR and Dentsu are on the production committee for the film. Strawberry Prince leader's entertainment persona Nanamori. is also in charge of planning and is executive producing the film.

The Toi-san comedy video series of launched with a video on X (formerly Twitter ) in April 2019. There are more than 1,000 videos in the series, with over 10 billion total views combined on YouTube , TikTok , and other platforms. The school comedy series centers on a female high school student named Akane Toi, who meets a handsome classmate named Jel on her first day at school.

The Toi-san franchise also includes an official English study book and a novel.

The Strawberry Prince boy band themselves have their own anime film adaptation. The Gekijōban SutoPuri Hajimari no Monogatari: Strawberry School Festival!!!! (STPR Origin Story the Movie: Strawberry School Festival!!!!) film opened in Japan on July 19. The group members also starred in the film's voice cast.

The group formed in 2016 and grew in popularity with videos on streaming sites. They have since inspired a smartphone game, embarked on regular concert tours that have expanded to five arenas nationwide, and made their debut on Kōhaku Uta Gassen ("Red and White Song Contest"), Japan's most-watched music television program, in December 2023.

Strawberry Prince performed theme songs for the Yo-kai Gakuen Y: N to no Sōgū (Yo-Kai Academy Y: An Encounter With N) and Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress anime. Members of the group also provide voices for Yo-kai Gakuen .

Sources: Toi-san video series' website, Comic Natalie