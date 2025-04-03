TMS Entertainment Streams N. American Premiere of Big X Anime's 11th Episode on YouTube

Image courtesy of TMS Entertainment © 手塚プロダクション・TMS

TMS

announced on Thursday that it will continue to stream various anime on its officialchannel to commemorate its 60th anniversary, including the English-subtitled premiere for the 11th episode of theanime of's manga. The recovered and digitized version of the 11th episode will stream for a limited time, starting on Saturday.Anime Latino will also stream the episode with Spanish subtitles.

TMS officially streamed a recovered and digitized version of Big X 's first episode for the first time in North America on August 12. The company will stream the first episode again along with the 11th episode this month.

The company will host "watch parties" on YouTube several times a week for multiple episodes this month.

Other anime that will stream include in April:

The Big X anime originally aired in Japan from August 1964-September 1965. The series had 59 episodes. This was TMS Entertainment 's (formerly Tokyo Movie ) first anime.

Source: TMS