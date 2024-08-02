×
TMS Entertainment Streams N. American Premiere of Big X, More Anime on YouTube for 60th Anniversary

posted on by Alex Mateo
Also: Sonic X, Super Dimension Century Orguss, Lupin the IIIrd

big-x
Image courtesy of TMS Entertainment
© 手塚プロダクション・TMS
TMS Entertainment announced on Friday that it will stream various anime on its official YouTube channel to commemorate its 60th anniversary. Among the anime is a recovered and digitized version of the first episode of Big X, which will be the first time this show is officially available in North America. The company will stream Big X on August 12.

Other anime that will stream include:

The Big X anime originally aired in Japan from August 1964-September 1965. The series had 59 episodes. This was TMS Entertainment's (formerly Tokyo Movie) first anime.

Source: Press release

