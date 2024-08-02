News
TMS Entertainment Streams N. American Premiere of Big X, More Anime on YouTube for 60th Anniversary
posted on by Alex Mateo
Also: Sonic X, Super Dimension Century Orguss, Lupin the IIIrd
TMS Entertainment announced on Friday that it will stream various anime on its official YouTube channel to commemorate its 60th anniversary. Among the anime is a recovered and digitized version of the first episode of Big X, which will be the first time this show is officially available in North America. The company will stream Big X on August 12.
Other anime that will stream include:
- Sonic X (original Japanese version) — August 5-9, 12-16
- Super Dimension Century Orguss — August 19-23
- Lupin the IIIrd: Jigen's Gravestone — August 26
- Lupin the IIIrd: Goemon's Blood Spray — August 28
- Lupin the IIIrd: Fujiko Mine's Lie — August 30
The Big X anime originally aired in Japan from August 1964-September 1965. The series had 59 episodes. This was TMS Entertainment's (formerly Tokyo Movie) first anime.
Source: Press release