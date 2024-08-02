TMS Entertainment Streams N. American Premiere of Big X, More Anime on YouTube for 60th Anniversary

Image courtesy of TMS Entertainment © 手塚プロダクション・TMS

Big X

announced on Friday that it will stream various anime on its officialchannel to commemorate its 60th anniversary. Among the anime is a recovered and digitized version of the first episode of, which will be the first time this show is officially available in North America. The company will streamon August 12.

Other anime that will stream include:

The Big X anime originally aired in Japan from August 1964-September 1965. The series had 59 episodes. This was TMS Entertainment 's (formerly Tokyo Movie ) first anime.

