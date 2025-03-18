News
New Cat's Eye Anime Unveils Teaser, Cast, Staff, September Debut
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Disney+ Japan revealed the main cast, staff, teaser trailer, and September premiere (exclusively on Disney+'s "Star" brand in Japan) for the new anime of Tsukasa Hōjō's Cat's Eye manga on Tuesday.
Disney+ also revealed the anime's two teaser visuals:
The anime stars:
- Mikako Komatsu as Hitomi Kisugi
- Ami Koshimizu as Rui Kisugi
- Yumiri Hanamori as Ai Kisugi
- Takuya Satō as Toshio Utsumi
Yoshifumi Sueda (High School DxD Hero, Z/X Code reunion) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS, Hayashi Mori (Sand Land: The Series, Cells at Work! Code Black) is the scriptwriter, Yosuke Yabumoto (The Legendary Hero is Dead!, Duel Masters VS) is designing the characters and serving as the chief animation director, and Yuki Hayashi (Haikyu!!, My Hero Academia) is composing the music.Singer Ado performs a cover of Anri's "Cat's Eye," the opening theme song for the 1983 television anime.
Hojo's Cat's Eye manga centers on three sisters who run a cafe by day, and are notorious art thieves by night. The manga ran from 1981 to 1985, and inspired two television anime seasons by Tokyo Movie Shinsha. The first 36-episode season aired between 1983-1984, and the second 37-episode season aired from 1984-1985. Coamix released the manga in English on it and Imagineer's MangaHotto (MangaHot ) app and website earlier this year in July.
The franchise inspired the Lupin III vs. Cat's Eye cel-shaded CG crossover anime. The anime debuted in January 2023 worldwide exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The new project celebrates both the 50th anniversary of the Lupin III anime, and the 40th anniversary of Cat's Eye.
The manga inspired a live-action French series that premiered on the French channels TF1 and TF1+ on November 11. The series debuted on Amazon Prime Video on December 18 internationally. Amazon is producing the series alongside Big Band Story. The series has eight 52-minute episodes. The series takes place in modern day 2023. The series is getting a second season on French channel TF1.
Sources: Disney+ Japan's X/Twitter account (link 2), Comic Natalie