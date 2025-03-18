New Cat's Eye Anime Unveils Teaser, Cast, Staff, September Debut

Disney+ Japan revealed the main cast, staff, teaser trailer, and September premiere (exclusively on Disney+ 's "Star" brand in Japan) for the new anime of Tsukasa Hōjō 's Cat's Eye manga on Tuesday.

Disney+ also revealed the anime's two teaser visuals:

The anime stars:

Yoshifumi Sueda ( High School DxD Hero , Z/X Code reunion ) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS , Hayashi Mori ( Sand Land: The Series , Cells at Work! Code Black ) is the scriptwriter, Yosuke Yabumoto ( The Legendary Hero is Dead! , Duel Masters VS ) is designing the characters and serving as the chief animation director, and Yuki Hayashi ( Haikyu!! , My Hero Academia ) is composing the music.

Cat's Eye

Singerperforms a cover of's "," the opening theme song for the 1983 television anime.

Hojo's Cat's Eye manga centers on three sisters who run a cafe by day, and are notorious art thieves by night. The manga ran from 1981 to 1985, and inspired two television anime seasons by Tokyo Movie Shinsha . The first 36-episode season aired between 1983-1984, and the second 37-episode season aired from 1984-1985. Coamix released the manga in English on it and Imagineer 's MangaHotto ( MangaHot ) app and website earlier this year in July.

The franchise inspired the Lupin III vs. Cat's Eye cel-shaded CG crossover anime. The anime debuted in January 2023 worldwide exclusively on Amazon Prime Video . The new project celebrates both the 50th anniversary of the Lupin III anime, and the 40th anniversary of Cat's Eye .

The manga inspired a live-action French series that premiered on the French channels TF1 and TF1 + on November 11. The series debuted on Amazon Prime Video on December 18 internationally. Amazon is producing the series alongside Big Band Story. The series has eight 52-minute episodes. The series takes place in modern day 2023. The series is getting a second season on French channel TF1 .

