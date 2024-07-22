×
Naruto Franchise Gets Crossover Comic with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

posted on by Alex Mateo
IDW Publishing, Viz Media to release issue #1 on November 13

IGN reported on Monday that IDW Publishing and Viz Media are collaborating on a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Naruto crossover comic series with four issues. Caleb Goellner (Sonic the Hedgehog) is writing the comic, Hendry Prasetya (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers) is drawing, Raúl Angulo is coloring, and Ed Dukeshire is lettering. Jorge Jiménez and Prasetya drew the cover art for issue #1, which will ship on November 13.

IDW describes the story:

It's the coolest ninja matchup you could have ever dreamed of, had you dared! The Heroes in a Half-Shell meet the host of the Nine-Tailed Fox in the crossover everyone will be talking about.

When teenage reporter April O'Neil has a clandestine meeting with Tsunade, the leader of the Hidden Leaf Village, it garners the attention of Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, and Kakashi. They aren't the only ones who are wondering what the two women were discussing, though. The sinister Foot Clan have their own interest in April's visit, as they think she might hold the valuable information on mutation research being conducted by the scientist Baxter Stockman. With April caught between the forces of the Hidden Leaf Village and the Foot Clan, it can't be long before the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles show up to lend her a hand!

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Naruto franchises have previously collaborated for merchandise at the Box Lunch retail chain.

Masashi Kishimoto launched the ninja manga Naruto in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1999, and ended the series in November 2014. The manga has spawned the Naruto and Naruto Shippūden television anime series, OVAs, several anime films, spinoff manga, the Boruto sequel manga and anime series, a series of novels, stage plays, and video games.

Source: IGN (Jesse Schedeen)

