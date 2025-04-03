Eko Mikawa's Oblivion Battery Baseball Manga Gets Stage Play Adaptation in October

A website opened on Wednesday to reveal the stage play adaptation of Eko Mikawa 's Oblivion Battery ( Bōkyaku Battery ) baseball manga titled Butai: Bōkyaku Battery (Stage: Oblivion Battery ), which will run in Tokyo and Osaka in October. The website also revealed the stage play's teaser visual, cast, and staff.

The stage play will star Ryōsei Tanaka ( Tokyo Revengers , Mob Psycho 100 stage plays) as Haruka Kiyomine, and Yoshihiko Aramaki as Kei Kaname.

Akira Yamazaki ( Hunter X Hunter , Bocchi the Rock! stage plays) is writing and directing the stage play.

The baseball manga follows Haruka, a strong pitcher praised as perfect, and Kei, a skilled catcher known as the "General" who has lost his memory due to amnesia. The talented pair were hard to defeat in junior high, and they crushed other players' dreams. They both enroll in the no-name Kotesashi High School in Tokyo, where they encounter other baseball players who had quit after losing to Haruka and Kei.

Mikawa launched the manga on the Shonen Jump+ website in April 2018. Shueisha will publish the manga's 21st compiled book volume on April 4.

The first season of the manga's anime adaptation premiered in April 2024. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The series starred Toshiki Masuda as Haruka Kiyomine and Mamoru Miyano as Kei Kaname. The anime will get a second season.

