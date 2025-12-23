Good Smile Company, Frontwing's KANADE Visual Novel Game Gets Switch Release in Japan

Game originally debuted on June 11

Good Smile Company and developer Frontwing 's KANADE visual novel received a release for the Nintendo Switch on the Japanese Nintendo eShop.

Image via Nintendo eShop © Nintendo, Good Smile Company, Frontwing

The Steam page describes the game:

A visual novel about becoming lovers with Kanade—a half-human, half-alien girl. Enjoy a tender relationship with Kanade and witness how love blossoms into a song that saves the world.

The visual novel centers on the theme of "songs."

Ei Asо̄ is credited for scenario and planning. Yusano and Akio Watanabe designed the characters. Fuminori Matsumoto composed the music.

The game originally launched for PC via Steam on June 11. The release features English, Japanese, Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese language support.

Source: Nintendo eShop via Gematsu