Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties Game's Video Previews Hell's Arena, Modes, Minigames, Customization

Modes include Life at Morning Glory, Bad Boy Dragon, Kanda Damage Control

Sega began streaming a Direct trailer on Monday for Yakuza 3 & Dark Ties , its remake of the Yakuza 3 game along with the new standalone Dark Ties title. The video previews the Kiryu's Life at Morning Glory orphanage and Bad Boy Dragon bike gang modes in the main game, as well as Mine's Kanda Damage Control and Hell's Arena modes for Dark Ties . The video also highlights Ryukyu, Okinawa, fighting styles, cosmetic customization, and various minigames such as Sonic on Game Gear, the arcade game Emergency Call Ambulance , mahjong, karaoke, and darts.

The two games will launch as a single release for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam worldwide on February 12.

The original Yakuza 3 game launched for the PlayStation 3 in Japan in 2009, and in North America in 2010. Sega released a remaster of the game on PlayStation 4 in Japan in 2018, and worldwide in 2019, with a PC and Xbox One release debuting in 2021.

The Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth ( Ryū ga Gotoku 8 ) adventure role-playing game launched in January 2024 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Windows and Steam . The game is a direct sequel to Yakuza: Like a Dragon . Sega announced the game in September 2022 as the eighth and newest mainline entry in the Yakuza/Like A Dragon franchise .

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii ( Ryū ga Gotoku 8 Gaiden: Pirates in Hawaii ), a spinoff game of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth , launched worldwide for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Steam on February 21. The game features Goro Majima as the protagonist, and takes place half a year after Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth . The story centers on Majima after he arrives at a beach after losing his memory, and how he comes to lead a band of pirates.

Sega and its Ryu ga Gotoku Studio revealed a new game with the development codename "Project Century" during The Game Awards in December 2024. Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio revealed the game's title as Stranger Than Heaven on June 6.

Source: Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties Direct