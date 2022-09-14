Like a Dragon 8 Game, Gaiden Game Announced

Gaiden game focuses on Kazuma Kiryu slated for 2023

Sega announced in its RGG Summit 2022 presentation on Wednesday that Like a Dragon 8 , the newest mainline entry in the Yakuza franchise , will release in 2024 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam . Sega streamed a trailer teasing Ichiban Kasuga and Kazuma Kiryu as dual protagonists.

Ex-Yakuza member Kazuma Kiryu was the protagonist of the first six Yakuza mainline games, as well as the Yakuza 0 prequel game. Yakuza: Like A Dragon , titled Ryū ga Gotoku 7: Hikari to Yami no Yukue (Yakuza 7: The Direction of Light and Dark) in Japan, starred Ichiban Kasuga.

According to Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio head and writer Masayoshi Yokoyama, the game will be an RPG like Yakuza: Like A Dragon .

In addition, Sega unveiled a story trailer for the Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name game, which is slated for 2023 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam . (Note that the trailer contains spoilers for Yakuza 6 .)

Sega further unveiled an "ambush trailer" for the Like a Dragon: Ishin! (Ryu ga Gotoku Ishin!/Yakuza Restoration) game. The trailer previews the game's cast, which bears strong similarities to familiar Yakuza franchise characters.

The "rebuilt" version of the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 game will release globally in February 2023 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam . The game has not been previously released in the West.