'Rebuilt' Like a Dragon: Ishin! Game Heads to PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC in February

Sony's State of Play presentation announced the Like a Dragon: Ishin! (Ryu ga Gotoku Ishin!/Yakuza Restoration) PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 game is being "rebuilt from the ground up" for release on the PS4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam . The game has not been previously released in the West. The new version will utilize the Unreal Engine 4, a first from developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio.

Sony plans to release the title globally in February 2023. More information will be revealed during the RGG Summit 2022 stream on Wednesday at 7pm JST on Sega's Twitch channel.

Sony describes the story:

In 1860s Kyo, a solemn samurai's fight for justice stands to change the course of Japan's history forever. Draw your blade and join the revolution in this heated historical adventure.

Sega of America Global Community Manager David Hinds explained that "Kyo" is a fictional version of Kyoto.

The game featured a new "legendary Dragon" — the real-life historical figure Sakamoto Ryōma (who looks like Kazuma Kiryu). Sakamoto helped lead the overthrow of the Tokugawa shogunate that led to Japan's Meiji Restoration. Characters from the Yakuza franchise appear in the game as real historical characters.

Like a Dragon: Ishin shipped in Japan in February 2014 for both the PS3 and PS4.

