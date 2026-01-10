Uta no Prince-sama Dolce Vita, Uta no Prince-sama Shining Live Games Stream Teasers

Games in development for Switch

The staff for the Uta no Prince-sama franchise streamed new teaser videos for the Nintendo Switch versions of the Uta no Prince-sama♪ Dolce Vita game and KLab 's Utano Princesama Shining Live smartphone game on Saturday.

Uta no Prince-sama♪ Dolce Vita teaser

Utano Princesama Shining Live

Uta no Prince-sama♪ Dolce Vita

was originally in development for theVita, but announced in 2019 it would instead develop the game for the Switch.

Broccoli revealed the Uta no Prince Sama♪ Dolce Vita game in 2016. The game will be a completely new work, and will feature a new story about the 11 idols at Shining Agency.

KLab 's Utano Princesama Shining Live smartphone game launched in Japan in August 2017, and launched globally in 2018. The game's Japanese version ended service in December 2023, while the English and Traditional Chinese version ended its service earlier in December 2022. The game has a Switch version under development for release in 2026.

Broccoli 's new Utano☆Princesama Live Emotion game app launched in June 2024.